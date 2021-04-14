Teen of the Week - Rodriguez

submitted

Betty-Mae Rodriguez

Parents: Arturo and Sally Rodriguez

Educational/Future Plans:

I plan to attend a university where I will obtain my bachelor's degree in nursing so that I may become a nurse practitioner in the future.

Clubs:

Four years of Band, Four years of Colorguard, Two years of NHS and One year of Student Council

Accomplishments/Honors:

State qualifier for National History Day Freshman, Sophomore and Junior year

What was the best advice you ever received? Who gave you the advice?

The best advice I ever received was from my mom when she said, “Always tell the truth even if it is not what others want to hear.”

Where do you see yourself in five years?

In five years, I see myself out of Texas graduating and obtaining my bachelor's degree in nursing or I will already be in my first year of graduate school.

If you could change anything about this world, what would it be and why?

If there was one thing that I would change about this world it would be to erase people's prejudices towards one another. Whether this is based on race, sexuality, religion, etc. People need to remember at the end of the day we are all human and trying to live the best life we can in however way that makes us happy. So instead of making other's lives harder, we need to spread love and treat people with kindness.

If you could invite 3 people to dinner (other than relatives), who would they be and why?

If I could invite three people to dinner it would be Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez because she always speaks out about what she believes in, no matter if people agree or not. The second person I would choose would be Angie Thomas because she is my favorite author whom I highly respect as both a writer and person. Lastly, I would choose Harry Styles because he is an amazing musician who preaches nothing but kindness and he is also a beautiful person.

Favorites:

Food: Quesadillas

Book: Clap When You Land by Elizabeth Acevedo

Movie: Love, Rosie

Town in Texas: Austin

Vacation Spot: San Antonio

Editor's Note: Teen of the Week is nominated by Alice ISD faculty and is selected by an Alice ISD faculty review committee. In the years past this recognition meant a chance to receive a scholarship from the Alice Echo - News Journal. However, due to the coronavirus and changes made to the Alice Echo - News Journal the scholarship is unavailable this year.