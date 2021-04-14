Molina runs for Alice City Council - Place 4

Alice Echo News Journal

Robert R. Molina

Molina is the City of Alice incumbent for City Council place 4.

He is currently the Alice Mayor Pro-Tem and has been since May of 2019. He has served on the council from February 2018 until May 2019. He remains on the council and is seeking re-election.

Why do you feel it's important to run for this position? What are your qualifications?

I consider it a genuine privilege as well as an honorable call of duty to serve as the current Mayor Pro-Tem and one-fourth of the existing elected governing body of my beloved hometown of Alice, Texas. I hold a B.S. from Texas A&I University and have owned and operated my State Farm Insurance office here in Alice, Robert R. Molina Insurance Agency Inc., for the past 15 years. Being the local State Farm Insurance Agent, I understand the ins and outs, as well of ups and downs of running a successful business in a small town. As the current Mayor Pro Tem of Alice, I acknowledge and thoroughly understand our dire financial predicament, as well as future challenges created by the downturn in our oilfield economy. My governing philosophy is quite simple: to place our city’s needs over frivolous wants to ensure our continued financial stability.

What do you want voters to know about yourself?

I am married to Mari Molina, for 27 years, from San Diego, Texas and we have three sons: Robert Ray, Isaul Benjamin and Gianmichael Molina. I am the proud son of the late Tomas Joel Molina Sr. and Lupita Molina, as well as the proud sibling of my two brothers who also reside here in Alice: Tom (Danette) Molina and Morris (Margo) Molina.

Editor's Note: Articles on all candidates can be found at www.alicetx.com. Not all candidates turned in the questionnaire from the Alice Echo - News Journal.