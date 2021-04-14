Investigators hold presentation for elderly in the community

Investigators with the Alice Police Department's Criminal Division Unit conducted a presentation on Wednesday, April 14 to senior citizens on the preventative measures to avoid being a victim of elderly abuse at the High Rise.

Scammers and thieves target the elderly.

"It happens a lot here in Alice. They're elderly and they have caregivers who provide for their needs. There are even cases where the caregiver or provider reports the (family members) who are taking advantage of the elderly," said Cpl. Herman Arellano III. "A lot of them don't report anything. There's several different types of abuse like physical, emotional, sexual or neglect. We don't want them to be shy, afraid or embarrassed. They should call us and report it."

The elderly expressed concern about reporting abuse and being retaliated on the by the provider or family member accused.

Investigators, Sgt. Juan Martinez and Sgt. Brandon Reynolds spoke about the visual and invisible signs of abuse.

"It doesn't have to be physical (abuse). It could be where (the provider) may take advantage of them through financial exploitation or even verbal and emotional abuse," Arellano said. "We also let them know to watch for other signs of possible abuse like staying in bed or poor hygiene."

Arellano urges anyone who suspects abuse of an elderly to report it.

"Many times they becomes friends and they start to take advantage of the (elderly) person by putting themselves on the person's bank account or open credit cards under the person's name. We've (received) several case where the the provider is able to get into their accounts," he said.

This is the second presentation investigators have done with the elderly in the last month. The first presentation was on scams and thefts.

Chief Eden Garcia invites anyone in the community, organizations or businesses, who would like a presentation by investigators to call the department at 361-664-0186.