Crisp seeks second term on Alice City Council

Pete H. Crisp

Crisp is running for another term on the Alice City Council for place 1. He is currently holding the seat.

Why do you feel it's important to run for this position? What are your qualifications?

Over the past 4+ years as an Alice city councilman, I have continuously worked to gain a greater understanding of the complexities of local government. This understanding along with my experience, skills and perspectives gained from my years of consulting, being self-employed, a business owner, large businesses development and being a part of several non-profit organization boards are what I have and will continue to utilize moving forward. Utilizing “people skills” I will continue work to bring people together toward common goals and unity that will best serve our community as a whole.

What do you want voters to know about yourself?

I am simply a Christian, a husband, a father, a local business owner, citizen of this fine city and as a councilmember, a servant to the citizens of Alice. As your servant, my mission is to contribute by doing my best to make Alice an even better place to live, work and raise our families. I may have moved here just under 20 years ago, but I have been a member of this community for as long as I can remember. As a child I can remember spending my summers here with my mother’s family at the little white house on Third and Wells. The house may be gone but many great memories remain. Memories like those of walking to Anderson Park to swim and play with my friends in the park.

It is with this love of the community that I will continue to ensure the stability and growth of our city as we look to the future. Unarguably, these crucial and trying times continue for our city and through hard work, making fiscally responsible decisions and with fortitude, I will continue lead this city into the future. In addition, we need to continue to strengthen our community to bring more businesses and jobs to Alice. We do this with the unity of not only our citizens but with the county and surrounding areas.

It has always been my aim to be a valued partner with the city administration and staff. Through the years I have always taken the time to sit down with both like-minded and those with a different point of view to discuss topics that affect our city. I have stood and will stand committed to open lines of communication, and crave the input of citizens in our decision making process. However, it is this active communications link between the people and the city that will allow for me to understand their needs and desires. But in doing so I will keep in mind that the words of any one person or group does not always constitute the will of the many.

Alice needs strong leaders with integrity who come to the table with ideas, not ideology. Individuals that will take a stance and not flip-flop when personal situations change. I look forward to continuing to be an independent voice on the council, running a positive campaign, continuing to meet citizens, and tackling challenges.

Editor's Note: Articles on all candidates can be found at www.alicetx.com. Not all candidates turned in the questionnaire from the Alice Echo - News Journal.