Coastal Bend Food Bank survives pandemic with help of PPP funds through PlainsCapital Bank

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the Coastal Bend Food Bank in Corpus Christi didn’t know if they could keep up with both demand and paying their employees. Thanks to PlainsCapital Bank and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funding, the food bank made it through the pandemic and is thriving. They distributed 13.3 million pounds of food in 2020 to people in need.

Coastal Bend Food Bank is one of 22 food banks across Texas and serves food pantries in 11 counties including Nueces, Duval and Jim Wells. In return, those pantries serve the people who need food most.

At the beginning of the COVID- 19 pandemic, Coastal Bend Food Bank was just two weeks away from running out of food. As people were losing jobs and needing more assistance, food was going out of the warehouse as fast as it was coming in. Funding was drying up.

PlainsCapital Bank has partnered with the food bank for decades and stepped in to help. Through the PPP, Coastal Bend Food Bank received $396,400, which helped pay their employees for 11 weeks. They were also able to waive the cost of food for their agencies, giving more than 2.6 million pounds of food for people in need, at no charge. In 2020, Coastal Bend Food Bank distributed 13.3 million pounds of food.

“It’s one of those surprising miracles that happens in life when you least expect it. It carried us through a very difficult time when we were struggling. PlainsCapital has been a partner in many ways for many years.” – Bea Hanson, Executive Director of Coastal Bend Food Bank.