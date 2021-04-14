Carrasco wants to be the next Mayor of Alice

Alice Echo News Journal

Cynthia Carrasco

Carrasco is running to be the next Mayor for the City of Alice. She served as a council member from 2017 through 2019.

Why do you feel it is important to run for this position? What are your qualifications?

I decided to run for Mayor of this great city because I felt that our city needs someone that will take on the responsibilities of being a strong consistent leader with the best intentions and serving our citizens. I will be a leader that will listen to the will of the people and will perform accordingly. I will work hard to do the work necessary to bring about positive change for our city. I have throughout my career taken on the responsibilities of being a leader. I have over 16 years of retail management experience. I am a businesswoman that owns and operates my own real estate business. I have been in the real estate business for over 20 years.

What do you want voters to know about yourself?

I am a mother of a beautiful, blended family of six children. I have served our community through different clubs, committees, and different organizations. We have always strived to teach our children to be respectful, honest, and humble. I have lived and worked in Alice for the past 26 years, in that time I have seen our city go through some major struggles and downturns. There is so much to improve upon, and work that is needed for our city, but I know with my experience, consistent work ethic and integrity, I can improve our city and its status. We need to get back to basics; hard work and listening to the will of the people. Together, I honestly believe we can bring about change. I want to bring accountability, transparency, integrity, and economic growth to our city. Thank you for your support and I humbly ask for your vote this May 1, 2021. The future is ours to shape: Let us shape it together!

Editor's Note: Articles on all candidates can be found at www.alicetx.com. Not all candidates turned in the questionnaire from the Alice Echo - News Journal.