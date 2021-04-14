Burke seeks another term as city council place 2

submitted

Ron Burke

Burke is running for another term as Alice Council Member place 2

He is currently the Alice City Council Member for place 2.

Why do you feel it is important to run for this position? What are your qualifications?

I am running to remain on Council to continue to focus on all goals to maintain stability and solid balance within our city government, while also pushing forward with current or potential initiatives to advance city interests and development. My over 30 years of proven professional experience as a member and leader with boards, committees , and civic programs, and my background as a retired AISD educator, are strong and mature assets to bring to our municipal governing body. Infrastructure and public services and safety needs will continue as among my own top priorities as budget and finance matters are considered at council. My commitment and determination is to actively seek out and support any genuine and fiscally responsible opportunity or partnership that can enhance our entire community interests and benefit its overall economic standing and necessities ,while also being a good steward of public tax dollars .

What do you want voters to know about yourself?

I sincerely desire to continue as an engaged councilmember with a sense of responsible and impartial duty to this city and the public I daily represent and serve. It is my pledge to always look fairly at the big picture and the bests interests and future needs of our whole community as one. Further, I will always continue to be very connected with our residents and businesses, and highly available and responsive to assist with constituent information and concerns when contacted.

