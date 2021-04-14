Alice ISD board of trustees approve pay raises for all teachers

submitted

On Monday, April 12, the Alice Independent School District board of trustees unanimously approved the 2021-2022 teacher and librarian pay scale.

A beginning teacher will now start at $50,000 and teachers with 30-plus years will be at $62,000. This will put Alice ISD in the top five districts in Region 2.

Just a few short years ago, the district was amongst the lowest in the region and beginning teachers started at $38,000 and the end point was $49,900.

“Thanks to our finance department and the school board for their focused action in increasing our scales from beginning to end - $12,000 since June of 2018,” Alice ISD Superintendent Dr. Carl Scarbrough said. “We know we can be even more competitive with our compensation plans, and we will remain committed in doing so.”

As the State Legislative Session gets closer to finalizing the financial picture for the next biennium, Alice ISD will be bringing to the board of trustees for consideration and action other 2021-2022 pay scales: other professionals, auxiliary, paraprofessionals/clerks, food services, and administrators.

“We are hopeful that the State will allow more of the second and third round of stimulus funds to flow to the district,” Scarbrough said. “We would be able to utilize these funds to enhance educational services, hire additional support staff, improve HVAC systems, and upgrade technology district-wide.”

The board of trustees also approved two leadership positions: Grace Perez - Schallert Elementary Principal, and Anna Holmgreen – Executive Director of Human Resources. Both were working as interims in their respective positions and are now officially on board.

The board of trustees also approved a resolution to move forward and create the Alice ISD Education Foundation. The foundation will work collaboratively to enhance and support the goals and initiatives of the school district.