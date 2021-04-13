Voter's guide for the May elections for Premont ISD and Mayor: Here's what to know.

PREMONT- The May election for Premont is just a few weeks away and here is what area residents will see on the ballot.

Premont Independent School District (PISD), has proposed $4,130,000 for the issuance of bonds for renovations to Premont Collegiate High School. There will not be a tax increase associated with the bond, but an additional four years will be added to the current debt, said Superintendent Steve VanMantre.

"The proposed bond program will not result in a tax rate increase due to the state debt assistance on the previous bond and growth in property values. The reason why the ballot indicates that it will result in a property tax increase is because of a new legal requirement by the state," VanMatre said. "During the last legislative session in 2019, House Bill 3 included a requirement that the ballot must have the language included even if the actual tax rate does not need to be increased to support a new bond program."

The order of importance for the bond was voted for by the school board with safety as the main priority. The bond will focus on the following renovations.

Security to enclose the 300 wing with the main facility and build security buzzer entry to the main entrance.

Renovate classrooms, band hall, and restrooms.

Replace windows

Add exterior fencing around the perimeter.

Construct concession/restrooms at the stadium.

Also in the Ballot for Premont:

Mayor

Ricardo Ric Rubio

Priscilla Vasquez

City Council Place 1

Christen Munoz

City Council Place 2

Irma C. Martinez

Early Voting:

When: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. April 19-23 from except for Tuesday, April 20 the location will open from 7 a.m. to 7: p.m.

8 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. April 26

7 a.m. -7 p.m. April 27

Where: Premont City Hall, 200 South Agnes Street, Premont, Texas 78375.

Election Day:

When: 7 a.m. -7 p.m. May, 1

Where: Premont City Hall, 200 South Agnes Street, Premont, Texas 78375.