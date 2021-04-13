Man arrested in connection with Freer woman's death

FREER - John David Mendez was recently arrested in connection with the murder of Denise Decoteau in Freer, according to sources.

Decoteau, 52, was was killed Friday morning near Tipton and Johnson at about 7 a.m. after she was run over by a vehicle.

The victim enjoyed spending time at the river, lake and being outdoors. She was a mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

Decoteau is survived by her children, Natalie (Tomas) Barrera of Freer, Laura Saenz of McAllen, Wesley Luna of Freer, Kaylin (Martin) Vega Jr. of Freer.

Investigators have seized the vehicle and investigators are searching the vehicle for evidence.

Mendez was charged with murder and booked into the Duval County jail.

Freer police Chief urges the public to call his office 361-394-6002 with information about this case.

Details of the incident are limited at this time. Calls made to investigators have not been returned. The case is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted online at www.alicetx.com.