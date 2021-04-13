County Court-at-Law to hold court via Zoom

Jim wells County Court at Law will have court on Tuesday, April 27 via Zoom at 9 a.m. The following criminal cases are set for pretrial hearing before Judge Michael V. Garcia:

Zoey Mercedes Casas for resisting arrest, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.

Thomas Daniel McIver for criminal mischief and unlawful carrying of weapon.

Ernesto Morales Jr. for unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Daniel Anthony Gomez for assault.

Emmanuel Aguirre for assault.

Gabriel Lee Rodriguez

Jesus Tamayo Garcia for driving while intoxicated.

Rumaldo Gonzalez for driving while intoxicated.

Andres Hilberto Jiminian Sr. for driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, assault causing bodily injury and assault family member.

Travis Daniel Franco for possession of a controlled substance.

Blake Kuban an appeal for speeding.

Tasha T. Valdez for theft

Patricia Segura for theft.

Paul Allan Harman for disorderly conduct.

Rosa Esmeralda Barrientes for driving while intoxicated.

Sergio Edwardo Cantu for driving while intoxicated.

Daniel Santiago Rodriguez for driving while intoxicated.

JoAnn Cortez Ybarra for driving while intoxicated.

Miguel Del Real for interfering with public duties.

Joshua Trevino for two counts of motion to revoke, two counts of criminal trespass and indecent exposure.

Encarnacion Luna for driving while intoxicated.

Roel Leal for four counts of violation of a protective order and harassment.

Phillipe Flores Garza for a motion to revoke on a driving while intoxicated and driving while intoxicated (second offense).

Steven Garcia Jr. for motion to revoke.

Juan Jose Escamilla for violation of a protective order and assault.

Daniel Xavier Garza for assault.