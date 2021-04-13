County Court-at-Law to hold court via Zoom

Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal

Jim wells County Court at Law will have court on Tuesday, April 27 via Zoom at 9 a.m. The following criminal cases are set for pretrial hearing before Judge Michael V. Garcia:

  • Zoey Mercedes Casas for resisting arrest, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.
  • Thomas Daniel McIver for criminal mischief and unlawful carrying of weapon.
  • Ernesto Morales Jr. for unlawful carrying of a weapon.
  • Daniel Anthony Gomez for assault.
  • Emmanuel Aguirre for assault.
  • Gabriel Lee Rodriguez
  • Jesus Tamayo Garcia for driving while intoxicated.
  • Rumaldo Gonzalez for driving while intoxicated.
  • Andres Hilberto Jiminian Sr. for driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, assault causing bodily injury and assault family member.
  • Travis Daniel Franco for possession of a controlled substance.
  • Blake Kuban an appeal for speeding.
  • Tasha T. Valdez for theft
  • Patricia Segura for theft.
  • Paul Allan Harman for disorderly conduct.
  • Rosa Esmeralda Barrientes for driving while intoxicated.
  • Sergio Edwardo Cantu for driving while intoxicated.
  • Daniel Santiago Rodriguez for driving while intoxicated.
  • JoAnn Cortez Ybarra for driving while intoxicated.
  • Miguel Del Real for interfering with public duties.
  • Joshua Trevino for two counts of motion to revoke, two counts of criminal trespass and indecent exposure.
  • Encarnacion Luna for driving while intoxicated.
  • Roel Leal for four counts of violation of a protective order and harassment.
  • Phillipe Flores Garza for a motion to revoke on a driving while intoxicated and driving while intoxicated (second offense).
  • Steven Garcia Jr. for motion to revoke.
  • Juan Jose Escamilla for violation of a protective order and assault.
  • Daniel Xavier Garza for assault.