County Court-at-Law to hold court via Zoom
Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal
Jim wells County Court at Law will have court on Tuesday, April 27 via Zoom at 9 a.m. The following criminal cases are set for pretrial hearing before Judge Michael V. Garcia:
- Zoey Mercedes Casas for resisting arrest, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.
- Thomas Daniel McIver for criminal mischief and unlawful carrying of weapon.
- Ernesto Morales Jr. for unlawful carrying of a weapon.
- Daniel Anthony Gomez for assault.
- Emmanuel Aguirre for assault.
- Gabriel Lee Rodriguez
- Jesus Tamayo Garcia for driving while intoxicated.
- Rumaldo Gonzalez for driving while intoxicated.
- Andres Hilberto Jiminian Sr. for driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, assault causing bodily injury and assault family member.
- Travis Daniel Franco for possession of a controlled substance.
- Blake Kuban an appeal for speeding.
- Tasha T. Valdez for theft
- Patricia Segura for theft.
- Paul Allan Harman for disorderly conduct.
- Rosa Esmeralda Barrientes for driving while intoxicated.
- Sergio Edwardo Cantu for driving while intoxicated.
- Daniel Santiago Rodriguez for driving while intoxicated.
- JoAnn Cortez Ybarra for driving while intoxicated.
- Miguel Del Real for interfering with public duties.
- Joshua Trevino for two counts of motion to revoke, two counts of criminal trespass and indecent exposure.
- Encarnacion Luna for driving while intoxicated.
- Roel Leal for four counts of violation of a protective order and harassment.
- Phillipe Flores Garza for a motion to revoke on a driving while intoxicated and driving while intoxicated (second offense).
- Steven Garcia Jr. for motion to revoke.
- Juan Jose Escamilla for violation of a protective order and assault.
- Daniel Xavier Garza for assault.