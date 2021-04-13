Candidates Alice Mayor, Alice City Council and Alice ISD Board of Trustees

Here are you Alice mayor, Alice city council and Alice ISD candidates in the upcoming May 1st election. Early voting starts on April 19 and ends on April 27.

Alice Mayor

Daniel Benavides

Benavides is running to be the next mayor of Alice in the May 1st Election. He has not held a seat on city council.

Why do you feel it's important to run for this position?

The mayor's seat is an extremely important position and platform. This seat reflects the heart of its community. This leadership is seen by all and is an incredible example for the youth in Alice. You never know the potential to change the trajectory of someones life, especially someone young in this city. Leading by example is necessary.

What are your qualifications?

I'm a local business owner.

I'm a community advocate, taking a proactive approach when natural disasters are on the horizon and actively participating in assisting during crisis.

I've organized and created a nonprofit to benefit our community and its youth.

I've already actively worked with local government to forward community issues.

What do you want to voters to know about yourself?

I grew up in Alice, I walked the halls of the old Noonan Elementary, I played little league baseball at the fields on Lincoln and practiced in an old dirt lot in Rancho Alegre. My mother had her work cut out for her, life wasn’t easy but she always made the best of what we had. It didn’t matter where we were in life, being grateful, respectful, and generous was definitely something she always impressed on us. My stepfather taught me what true patience and open-heartedness was, he was always helping others and I was usually right there beside him. My father worked in the oilfield and tried his best to provide for me. I’ve seen him struggle with the unpredictability my whole life, when things were good, they were great, when they were bad he made sacrifices.

I’m very thankful for the life I have. I have been given many opportunities and I feel the most recent opportunity has been one that says “Give back to the city that helped build you into the man you are today." As I stand before you now I hope to establish and re-establish relationships for our city, to be the catalyst for collaboration, so that Alice can begin to create a better narrative and local governmental body that reflects the community values.

As we slowly recover from the devastations of Covid-19, a historic freeze, and of course the years long fallout of our most precious industry, the oilfield, we start to look forward and begin reimagining a prosperous Alice. We ask ourselves, “what does a attractive city look like?” By working closely and collectively with our city manager, city council, Chamber of Commerce, and the economic development director, we can create a comprehensive and strategic plan. One that will benefit the entire community.

As we’ve stood together in crisis after crisis in this dramatically transforming world, we look to not just one person for innovation but each other, we can have powerful prosperity when we commit to putting our community first.

Cynthia Carrasco

Carrasco is running to be the next Mayor for the City of Alice. She served as a council member from 2017 through 2019.

Why do you feel it is important to run for this position? What are your qualifications?

I decided to run for Mayor of this great city because I felt that our city needs someone that will take on the responsibilities of being a strong consistent leader with the best intentions and serving our citizens. I will be a leader that will listen to the will of the people and will perform accordingly. I will work hard to do the work necessary to bring about positive change for our city. I have throughout my career taken on the responsibilities of being a leader. I have over 16 years of retail management experience. I am a businesswoman that owns and operates my own real estate business. I have been in the real estate business for over 20 years.

What do you want voters to know about yourself?

I am a mother of a beautiful, blended family of six children. I have served our community through different clubs, committees, and different organizations. We have always strived to teach our children to be respectful, honest, and humble. I have lived and worked in Alice for the past 26 years, in that time I have seen our city go through some major struggles and downturns. There is so much to improve upon, and work that is needed for our city, but I know with my experience, consistent work ethic and integrity, I can improve our city and its status. We need to get back to basics; hard work and listening to the will of the people. Together, I honestly believe we can bring about change. I want to bring accountability, transparency, integrity, and economic growth to our city. Thank you for your support and I humbly ask for your vote this May 1, 2021. The future is ours to shape: Let us shape it together!

Alice City Council

Pete H. Crisp

Crisp is running for another term on the Alice City Council for place 1. He is currently holding the seat.

Why do you feel it's important to run for this position? What are your qualifications?

Over the past 4+ years as an Alice city councilman, I have continuously worked to gain a greater understanding of the complexities of local government. This understanding along with my experience, skills and perspectives gained from my years of consulting, being self-employed, a business owner, large businesses development and being a part of several non-profit organization boards are what I have and will continue to utilize moving forward. Utilizing “people skills” I will continue work to bring people together toward common goals and unity that will best serve our community as a whole.

What do you want voters to know about yourself?

I am simply a Christian, a husband, a father, a local business owner, citizen of this fine city and as a councilmember, a servant to the citizens of Alice. As your servant, my mission is to contribute by doing my best to make Alice an even better place to live, work and raise our families. I may have moved here just under 20 years ago, but I have been a member of this community for as long as I can remember. As a child I can remember spending my summers here with my mother’s family at the little white house on Third and Wells. The house may be gone but many great memories remain. Memories like those of walking to Anderson Park to swim and play with my friends in the park.

It is with this love of the community that I will continue to ensure the stability and growth of our city as we look to the future. Unarguably, these crucial and trying times continue for our city and through hard work, making fiscally responsible decisions and with fortitude, I will continue lead this city into the future. In addition, we need to continue to strengthen our community to bring more businesses and jobs to Alice. We do this with the unity of not only our citizens but with the county and surrounding areas.

It has always been my aim to be a valued partner with the city administration and staff. Through the years I have always taken the time to sit down with both like-minded and those with a different point of view to discuss topics that affect our city. I have stood and will stand committed to open lines of communication, and crave the input of citizens in our decision making process. However, it is this active communications link between the people and the city that will allow for me to understand their needs and desires. But in doing so I will keep in mind that the words of any one person or group does not always constitute the will of the many.

Alice needs strong leaders with integrity who come to the table with ideas, not ideology. Individuals that will take a stance and not flip-flop when personal situations change. I look forward to continuing to be an independent voice on the council, running a positive campaign, continuing to meet citizens, and tackling challenges.

Robert Regino

Regino is running for City Council place 1.

Ron Burke

Burke is running for another term as Alice Council Member place 2

He is currently the Alice City Council Member for place 2.

Why do you feel it is important to run for this position? What are your qualifications?

I am running to remain on Council to continue to focus on all goals to maintain stability and solid balance within our city government, while also pushing forward with current or potential initiatives to advance city interests and development. My over 30 years of proven professional experience as a member and leader with boards, committees , and civic programs, and my background as a retired AISD educator, are strong and mature assets to bring to our municipal governing body. Infrastructure and public services and safety needs will continue as among my own top priorities as budget and finance matters are considered at council. My commitment and determination is to actively seek out and support any genuine and fiscally responsible opportunity or partnership that can enhance our entire community interests and benefit its overall economic standing and necessities ,while also being a good steward of public tax dollars .

What do you want voters to know about yourself?

I sincerely desire to continue as an engaged councilmember with a sense of responsible and impartial duty to this city and the public I daily represent and serve. It is my pledge to always look fairly at the big picture and the bests interests and future needs of our whole community as one. Further, I will always continue to be very connected with our residents and businesses, and highly available and responsive to assist with constituent information and concerns when contacted.

Carlos S. Hamilton

Hamilton is running for City Council place 2.

Mauricio R. Garza II

Garza is running for City Council place 2.

Henry Perez

Perez is running for City Council place 3.

Sandra Maldonado-Bowen

Bowen is the City of Alice incumbent for City Council place 3.

She is currently serving on the city council as the representative for city council place 3.

Why do you feel it's important to run for this position? What are your qualifications?

I feel it is important to run for this position because we need to have people in the right places who are willing and dedicated to work hard for the betterment of our City. We need leadership that will assure that our community will have the necessities to thrive in life such as economic stability, law and order, education, health, clean water, sewer, safe roads, policies that are made and maintained, quality of life, and so much more. We need a council that can research and evaluate information it receives from City Administration and that has some knowledge of City Government, infrastructure, the ins and outs of basic business. One who is willing to make those difficult decisions for all not just for one. Let us remember everything your council member does in chambers and outside of the chambers is a lasting impact on our City. I will be that person who will continue to hold these traits and many more as one of my upmost priority; therefore, I find it important for me to continue being your CIty of Alice Councilwoman place 3 for a second term to keep us moving forward on a positive track.

I am qualified for this position because I have integrity, willingness to learn, confidence, dedication to our City, approachable, accessible, and have gained an abundance of experience and knowledge while working in basic businesses such as human resources, accounting, oil and gas, civil engineering, and surveying and most importantly active and involved in our community which brings "us" (Citizens of Alice and our Local Government) closer together. This representation is vital to knowing what my constituent's needs are and how I can better understand where our focus should be based.

What do you want voters to know about yourself?

I would like our voters to know that I am a God loving person. Born in Chicago, IL and while I was still a youngster my parents Robert "Beto" and Lorraine Maldonado drove me along with my eight siblings here to plant our roots. I attended school here and graduated from Alice High School in 1987, married a hometown boy, Bruce Bowen and raised three respectful and loving children (Amanda Garza, Christopher Bowen, and Nicole Garza). We have been blessed with eight grandchildren who fill our hearts. I have been volunteering in my community since our children started school. Till this day I am active and involved in organizations that have a great impact on our Community. People who know me know I do not hesitate to raise my hand to help where help is needed. I have always been interested in politics since I was little. I attended and watched the city council proceedings when I was not in office for several years. I watched and learned, and when I felt I could do a better job representing Alice and use my knowledge to best of my ability to make Alice proud and find stability within our City government. Win or lose I will continue to give back to our City and be the person God called me to be.

Robert R. Molina

Molina is the City of Alice incumbent for City Council place 4.

He is currently the Alice Mayor Pro-Tem and has been since May of 2019. He has served on the council from February 2018 until May 2019. He remains on the council and is seeking re-election.

Why do you feel it's important to run for this position? What are your qualifications?

I consider it a genuine privilege as well as an honorable call of duty to serve as the current Mayor Pro-Tem and one-fourth of the existing elected governing body of my beloved hometown of Alice, Texas. I hold a B.S. from Texas A&I University and have owned and operated my State Farm Insurance office here in Alice, Robert R. Molina Insurance Agency Inc., for the past 15 years. Being the local State Farm Insurance Agent, I understand the ins and outs, as well of ups and downs of running a successful business in a small town. As the current Mayor Pro Tem of Alice, I acknowledge and thoroughly understand our dire financial predicament, as well as future challenges created by the downturn in our oilfield economy. My governing philosophy is quite simple: to place our city’s needs over frivolous wants to ensure our continued financial stability.

What do you want voters to know about yourself?

I am married to Mari Molina, for 27 years, from San Diego, Texas and we have three sons: Robert Ray, Isaul Benjamin and Gianmichael Molina. I am the proud son of the late Tomas Joel Molina Sr. and Lupita Molina, as well as the proud sibling of my two brothers who also reside here in Alice: Tom (Danette) Molina and Morris (Margo) Molina.

Alice ISD

Ben Salinas

Salinas is running for Alice ISD Board of Trustees place 2.

Albert Molina

Molina is running for Alice ISD Board of Trustees place 3.

Octavio “Toby” Flores

Flores is running for Alice ISD Board of Trustees place 3.

While he is not currently an elected official, Flores does serve on several boards in the community such as Rock the Vote Jim Wells, former Alice Chamber of Commerce, Alice Youth Football League, Alice National Little League, City of Alice Parks and Rec, City of Alice Zoning and Permits, and the Alice Hub City Chamber of Commerce.

Why do you feel it's important to run for this position? What are your qualifications?

The time is now to get our students back on track post COVID and with my professional background I can support the district to move in the right direction. Focusing on academics will be one of my main priorities. “I Believe” is my slogan for my campaign and “I Believe” Alice ISD will be an “A” rated school district soon. “I Believe” I will work well with the team of board members. “I Believe” in supporting the teachers and administrators with all the necessary resources and professional development needed to help our students succeed.

I am a proud graduate of Alice ISD, Class of 1998 and went on to pursue my post-secondary journey to become a Licensed Professional Counselor. I have been providing counseling services to the community for over 14 years, both to adolescents and adults. Once elected to the school board I am confident that I will continue to serve my passion of helping people. Once I am in office all 4,600 plus students will be under my watch “No child will be left behind”.

What do you want voters to know about yourself?

I am the candidate that will bring a unique perspective that has the professional background knowledge to ensure that the appropriate outreach is provided and available to all students of Alice ISD. In my profession as a Licensed Professional Counselor my daily routine includes communication and collaboration with various individuals to assess goals/priorities and to develop plans on how to best meet them. If elected I would apply this same routine which will include collaboration with the Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Carl Scarbrough, and all the Alice ISD Board of Trustees to review goals/priorities and make sure all students have access to a quality education at Alice ISD. My vision is to have all school board of trustees and superintendent to be known as the “TEAM of EIGHT.” I am ready to accept the responsibility of participating in adopting policies, adopting a budget that meets the needs of the district and voting for what is in the best interest of our students. I humbly ask for your vote on May 1.

Herman Arellano III

Arellano is running for Alice Board of Trustees place 6.

Margarito "Maggie" Perez

Perez is running for Alice Board of Trustees place 7.

Editor's Note: All candidates were given a questionnaire. Not all candidates returned the questionnaire.