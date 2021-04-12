Bridging Families

A family of three children, Sydney, Cassie and Carlos, want a family to call their own and make memories.

Sydney is a very determined 7-year-old girl who knows what she wants, and can express her ideas. Sydney has a great sense of humor, is very friendly, easy to talk to, and enjoys watching television. But most important to her, is spending time with her two younger siblings. Outdoors for Sydney is a time to shine. She enjoys spending her time swimming in pools or at the beach, inside she loves listening to music and dancing to it. Sydney loves playing with slime and toys in which she can draw, paint and decorate.

Cassie who is six, is a friendly caring child who loves to take photographs and sing. She enjoys attending school and is a fan of reading books and drawing, along with tracing out letters to practice her spellings. When asked about favorites, she says its smelling the scent of wild flowers and collecting toy unicorns. Like her older sibling, hanging out and playing with her sister and brother is very important to her, as spending the day playing outdoors at the park on the swings or slides with them is a great day.

Five year old Carlos is the youngest of the trio, and like his sisters, is very friendly, with a great sense of humor. Carlos is very active and loves to be running around and playing outside, as he has a lot of energy. He is a big fan of superhero action figures with Captain America and Spiderman topping the list. Carlos is very close with both of his older sisters and lovers to be around them.

These three children are seeking to become part of their forever family, with a mother and a father who will guide and love them, as they grow to reach their full potential, all while part of a loving forever family.

If you think you could be a forever family for fun sibling group or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: