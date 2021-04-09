Woman dies after being run over in Freer, case under investigation

FREER - A woman was killed Friday morning near Tipton and Johnson at about 7 a.m. in Freer.

According to sources on the scene, the woman was run over by a vehicle.

Details of the incident are limited at this time. Due to the investigation and the notification of her family, the name of the victim has not been released.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted online at www.alicetx.com.