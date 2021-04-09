Teenager detained on burglary of a business

Alice police detained a 14-year-old suspect, on Thursday, April 8, who is accused of breaking into a business on the 2500 East Main Street.

Police were called to the business on Saturday, April 3 to investigate the burglary.

According to Cpl. Herman Arellano III, the suspect and two other juveniles were seen entering the business after they broke the glass window on the front door. They are accused of taking a large amount of vaping products. The juveniles were scene on surveillance cameras in and around the business.

Stolen items were recovered and returned to the business.

Police were able to identify the 14-year-old juvenile. The juveniles parents turned him into police. After the juvenile spoke with the Jim Wells County Juvenile Probation Office, he was transported to a juvenile detention facility and charged with burglary of a business.

The case is under investigation.

Police ask anyone with information on the cases or the two remaining suspects to call them at 361-664-0186 or to stay anonymous call Crime Stoppers of South Texas at 361-664- STOP (7867).