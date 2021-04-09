Police seize firearm, narcotics and cash

Jose Francisco Arredondo, 32, was arrested by Alice police at a hotel on the 800 block of South Highway 281 in the morning hours of Friday.

Police were called to the hotel for a large disturbance. When officers arrived they attended to find the cause of the disturbance. During their search, they located a vehicle parked on the south side of the property with the car door open and the lights on, said Cpl. Herman Arellano III.

Officer Zac Jaramillo made contact with Arredondo to ask about the disturbance call. When police made contact with Arredondo they detected an odor of marijuana and observed a firearm in plain view.

Arredondo is an active gang member and a convicted felon, Cpl. Arellano said.

He was detained and the firearm was seized. Police conducted a probable cause search and discovered 112 grams of meth, 56 grams of cocaine, 13 grams of marijuana, Xanax pills with a weight of 0.8 grams, and $11,103 in cash, Cpl. Arellano said.

The firearm was tampered with, which is a federal offense.

Arredondo was booked into the Jim Wells County jail. He was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of manufacturing of a controlled substance, tamper with identification numbers, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

He was given a total bond of $27,000.