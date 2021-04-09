Alice man dead, passenger injured after a crash in Pennsylvania

LUZERNE COUNTY, PA — A 32-year-old Alice man died in a single vehicle accident in Luzerne County in Pennsylvania on Thursday, April 8 at approximately 6:30 a.m.

According to Pennsylvania State police, Enrique Gonzalez and his passenger, 26-year-old Cole A. Price of Denton, Texas, were in a 2018 Dodge Ram traveling north at a high rate of speed on State Route 239.

Gonzalez lost control of the truck, veered off the road, struck a tree, went into the embankment and eventually landing on the vehicle's roof entangled in the utility wires, according to state police reports.

Gonzalez, who was not wearing his seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle.

Price was injured and taken to the hospital. He was wearing a seatbelt.