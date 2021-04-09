Alice ISD accepting nominations for Alumni Award

The Alice Independent School District is accepting nominations for the annual Alice Alumni Award.

The award was established for the purpose of recognizing an Alice High School graduate who has reached extraordinary career success and demonstrated exceptional leadership and service to their community.

Every year, Alice ISD presents the award to an Alice High School graduate who, through personal accomplishments, is an inspirational role model to the youth in the community. Alumni award winners are community conscious, and are successful in both personal and professional relationships.

The winner will be recognized at an AISD Board of Trustees annual Employee Appreciation Dinner scheduled for June 3, 2021.

Nomination forms may be obtained at the district's central office located at #2 Coyote Trail or call 361-664-0981.

Nominations can be made by anyone and the public is encouraged to submit the name of any graduate they feel is deserving of this recognition. The deadline to submit a nominee is Friday, April 30th and must be turned in to Cecilia Paredez, Human Resources Supervisor, at AISD Administration Building.