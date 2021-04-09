Aguilar arrested on drug charges

Police confiscated 2.4 grams of synthetic marijuana and 0.8 grams of meth during a traffic stop on Thursday evening.

Officer Celeena Rodriguez was on patrol when she conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of South Texas Boulevard and Juanita Street. She made contact with the driver, 33-year-old Joe Luis Aguilar.

Aguilar did not have a driver's license.

He was asked to step out of the vehicle and was patted down for officer safety. During the pat down, the officer located two bags of synthetic marijuana in Aguilar's front pant pocket and a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a bag of meth, said Cpl. Herman Arellano III.

Aguilar was arrested and booked into the Jim Wells County jail. He was charged with four warrants and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. His total bond was set at $3,250.