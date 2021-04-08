Teen of the Week - Mendoza

submitted

Samara June Mendoza

Parents: Carmen and Orlando Mendoza

Educational or future plans:

I plan on attending University of San Antonio or Texas A&M Corpus Christi and study in business.

Clubs and officer positions:

Clubs: SkillsUSA (3yrs), National Honors Society (2 yrs), Honors Band (2 yrs), Junior Class (1yr)

Officer Position: SkillsUSA District 12 Secretary (2019-2020), SkillsUSA District 12 Vice President (2020-2021), SkillsUSA Chapter President (2019-2021), Senior Class Vice President (2020-2021)

What was the best advice you ever received? Who gave you the advice?

The best advice I have received is “Never depend on anyone” my dad told me this along with many more. It always reminds me that I have to be responsible to take care of myself.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In 5 years I see myself starting my own cafe business in a well known city, near a college.

If you could change anything about this world, what would it be and why?

If I could change anything about this world, it would have to be how we should love and respect each other. Lately, people have been fighting, arguing, calling each other names for our own opinions. That’s absurd. We need to show each other love especially in these hard times.

If you could invite 3 people to dinner (other than relatives),who would they be and why?

If I could invite 3 people to dinner, it would definitely be Tom Holland, Griffin Burns, and Bryan DeChart. Tom Holland because he is so funny and I love his role as Spider-Man. Griffin Burns because he is also very funny and he has to be my favorite voice actor by far. Bryan DeChart because he made me fall in love with his character in Detroit: Become Human, and made me get into single player games.

Favorites:

Food: Lasagna

Book: The Statistical Probability of Love At First Sight

Movie: Cinderella (1950)

Town in Texas: San Antonio

Vacation Spot: Arlington, Tx

Editor's Note: Teen of the Week is nominated by Alice ISD faculty and is selected by an Alice ISD faculty review committee. In the years past this recognition meant a chance to receive a scholarship from the Alice Echo - News Journal. However, due to the coronavirus and changes made to the Alice Echo - News Journal the scholarship is unavailable this year.