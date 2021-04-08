Teen of the Week - Huerta

submitted

Victoria Huerta

Parents: Juan and Rosario Huerta

Educational or Future Plans:

After high school, I plan on attending Texas A&M San Antonio in fall of 2021 to major in biology. Once I obtain my bachelors degree, I hope to attend medical school to later become a pediatrician.

Clubs and Officer Positions:

OSA Member (2019-2021), FFA Member (2018), Soccer (2017-2019)

Accomplishments/Honors:

Top 5 percent, Automatic acceptance to Houston Baptist University and Texas A&M San Antonio, Presidential Scholarship and Scholarship Programs at HBU and TAMUSA, Invited to attend Congress of Future Medical Leaders, ECHS (Early College High School).

What was the best advice you ever received? Who gave you the advice?

The best advice I ever received was from my mom. She always told me that life would never be easy, and no matter the obstacles to always keep my head up and never let myself fall. A common spanish saying that she always tells me is “Ponte las pilas.”

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In 5 years I can hopefully see myself attending medical school while working at a pharmacy.

If you could change anything about this world, what would it be and why?

If I could change anything about this world it would be the healthcare system in our country. I feel that healthcare is often ridiculously expensive and as well as pharmaceuticals. Every individual should be able to live their lives worry free of having to avoid doctor visits due to how expensive it can often be.

If you could invite 3 people to dinner (other than relatives), who would they be and why?

I would invite Nina Dobrev, Billie Eilish, and Bad Bunny. I chose Nina Dobrev because she is an actress in one of my favorite shows which is the Vampire Diaries. Billie Eilish seems like a very sweet and amazing person to have a conversation with. Bad Bunny is one of my favorite artists and I would absolutely love to have the chance to meet him one day.

Favorites:

Food- Chicken Alfredo

Book- The Great Gatsby

Movie- Holes

Town in Texas- San Antonio

Vacation Spot- San Francisco, California

Editor's Note: Teen of the Week is nominated by Alice ISD faculty and is selected by an Alice ISD faculty review committee. In the years past this recognition meant a chance to receive a scholarship from the Alice Echo - News Journal. However, due to the coronavirus and changes made to the Alice Echo - News Journal the scholarship is unavailable this year.