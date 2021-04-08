Herrera withdraws from Alice City Council race for place 3

Mario A. Herrera Jr. announced Thursday, April 8 that he had to withdraw from the Alice City Council place 3 race.

"Family, friends, and citizens of Alice, after much reflection, it is with much regret that I must withdraw my candidacy from Alice City Council place 3. I have recently been given new responsibilities at my place of employment that will require much more time and attention than I previously had to contribute," Herrera posted on his political candidate Facebook page. "I cannot, in good conscience, continue to pursue a seat on city council knowing that I will not be able to serve our great city of Alice with all the time and dedication that is needed to properly move our city forward. Like everything else in my life, I strive to give my 100 (percent) effort in all endeavors. Since I am not able to do that in this instance, I must make the difficult decision to step back at this time."

Herrera was running against incumbent Sandra Bowen and Henry Perez.

"Our city has two great candidates in Sandra and Henry who are running for Seat 3. Let’s give them our full support, as I’m sure they will support the City of Alice to their greatest capabilities should they be elected," Herrera said. "I’d like to give special thanks to everyone who reached out to me to voice their support for my campaign. I received several messages from family, friends, and local business owners offering their services to help me with fundraising. I am humbled by the support that I received, and will always be grateful for it. It is still my desire to serve my community, and I am looking forward to putting my name in once again in 2023 should the opportunity present itself. God bless all of you, and if one thing holds true, it is that Alice Es Buena Gente."

Odilia Rodriguez, Alice City Clerk, confirmed that Herrera has officially withdrawn from the race.

"(The city) received an email from Mr. Herrera (stating) that he is withdrawing from the election for city council place 3; however, due to time time deadlines his name will remain on the ballot," Rodriguez said.

Early voting starts on April 19 and ends to April 27. Election Day is on May 1.