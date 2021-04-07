Remember to #ThankALineworker on April 12

submitted

Lineworkers serve on the frontlines of our nation’s energy needs, and on April 12, 2021, Nueces Electric Cooperative (NEC), along with other electric cooperatives across the country, will honor the brave individuals who work hard to keep the lights on. This is a time to express your utmost appreciation to the great teams that work so hard for NEC’s members every day.

Line crews work around the clock, sometimes in difficult and dangerous conditions, to keep power flowing to our local communities. When the lights go out, so do they. Whether they’re restoring power after a major storm or maintaining critical infrastructure to our electric system, lineworkers are at the heart of NEC. When a storm hits, they set aside their personal priorities because Mother Nature doesn’t work around holidays, vacations, and birthdays. A service oriented mentality is one of the many admirable characteristics of an electric lineworker.

“Whether our community is facing a hurricane, a winter storm, or a medical emergency, our lineworkers are ready and willing to answer the call to provide for our community’s energy needs,” said Manuel Mayorga, NEC’s Line Superintendent. “They understand the critical nature of the job they do, and they are committed to be there for our members when it matters the most.”

The next time you see an NEC lineworker– be sure to thank them for keeping the lights on. But more importantly, thank them for the hard – and often times dangerous – work they do, day in and day out to get your power back on as quickly and safely as possible. Use #ThankALineman or #ThankaLineworker in your social media posts on April 12th to show support for our NEC lineworkers who make our lives easier every day.

About Nueces Electric Cooperative

The mission of Nueces Electric Cooperative, Inc, a member-owned cooperative, is to help our members continually improve their quality of life by providing reliable and cost-effective electric service in a culture where safety is a priority.