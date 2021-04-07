Financial Aid Tip of the Month, April 2021

submitted

Know your school’s satisfactory academic progress standards

Students should learn an important phrase in the language of student aid, satisfactory academic progress, or SAP, according to KHEAA.

All colleges that award federal student aid must have SAP standards. Those standards are based on three key areas: GPA, pace and a maximum time frame.

The GPA students are required to have may vary by school, major and whether a student is pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree.

Pace means that students have to pass a stated percentage of the classes they take in a given period of time. This may also vary by college.

The maximum time frame SAP standard means a student may have to finish his or her degree within a given number of attempted credit hours. For example, a school might require a student to pass 120 credit hours to earn a bachelor’s degree, but the student must earn those 120 hours without taking more than 150 hours.

