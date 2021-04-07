Congressman Vela to Host Virtual Service Academy Day

submitted

The Office of Congressman Filemon Vela (D-TX) will host a virtual Service Academy Day on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 10:00 am. Students will learn about the admissions process for the U.S. Military Academy (Westpoint), the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

Each year, Members of Congress have the privilege of nominating a limited number of students from their congressional districts to be considered for appointment to one of the U.S. Service Academies.

“I have the privilege of nominating South Texas students to four of the five service academies each year,” said Congressman Vela. “This event provides our future leaders with a great opportunity to hear from Representatives from each of the five academies and learn about the application process to attend these great institutions. I know there is a large number of inspiring and passionate students, and I look forward to being able to provide nominations for those wanting to pursue a career in America’s military.”

To register for the event, click here. For more information you may contact the office of Congressman Filemon Vela at (956) 544-8352.