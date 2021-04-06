Pfizer vaccines available at Alice hospital on Friday

CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice will administer first and second doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to residents.

The drive-thru event will be on Friday, April 9, 2021 at CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice, starting at 7:30 a.m.

Vaccines will be available on a first come, first served basis while supplies last, and no appointments are necessary.

People who are due for second doses should be prepared to present a valid ID and a CDC Vaccination Record Card for verification.

Residents are asked to enter through North Flournoy Road and Spohn Drive near Laviana Plaza. There will be a sign to indicate the entrance, along with additional signage along the route to the designated parking for the vaccine administration.

Individuals are asked to adhere to clinic operational guidelines to support the efficiency and safety of our Associates and community residents alike:

Remain in your vehicle at all times;

bring valid ID;

wear loose fitting clothes, for ease in accessing your shoulder to administer the vaccine, and;

wear your mask.

Learn more about CHRISTUS COVID-19 Vaccine Hubs by visiting https://vaccinate.christushealth.org.