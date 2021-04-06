Alice Police Blotter ​​​​​

Reckless driver found using stolen vehicle

Dwain Tichey was arrested Friday, April 2 after police were notified about a reckless driver. Police observed the vehicle described by the caller and made contact with Tichey in the area of Monterrey and Martin Luther King Boulevard. Police found Tichey asleep behind the wheel and when he did wake up, Tichey could not follow basic commands and was incoherent. Tichey claimed to have borrowed the vehicle from his boss, but die to previous contact with police, the officers knew that Tichey did not work. A search of the vehicle led police to the vehicle owner who stated she had not given Tichey permission to use her vehicle. A pat down of Tichey revealed synthetic marijuana. He was transported to the Jim Wells County jail. He was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated.

Security guard threatened

Police were called to school campus on Coyote Trail when a student was detained for making threats. When Officer Orlando Jasso Jr. arrived he made contact with school administrators who said the student was refusing to wear the face mask as required by the district. When the student refused, the student was sent to the office, where he continued to resist wearing the mask. The student threatened to assault the security officer. The student was detained.

Assaulted

Cpl. Maritza Perez was dispatched to the area of Sunset and Rose Drive for a disturbance on Wednesday, March 31. When the officer arrived she made contact with the victim and two witnesses. The victim told police that Romeo Pena had been drinking all day and they were on their way to the store when Pena began to assault her. After stopping the vehicle in the middle of the road, Pena took off on foot. The witnesses told police they didn't see the assault, but they did see the victim driving recklessly. The witnesses ran over to the victim after the victim yelled for help. Pena was located on Olmos Street. He was taken to the JWC jail and charged with assault causing bodily injury.

Woman arrested

Annette Anguiano was arrested on Wednesday, March 31 following a traffic stop at the intersection of Front and Texas Boulevard. Cpl. Albert Stout made contact with Anguiano who gave him consent to search the vehicle. During the search, Cpl. Stout located a clear glass cartridge that contained Tetrahydrocannabinol oil. Anguiano was taken to the JWC jail. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Man arrested for firearm theft

Police were investigating a theft of a firearm case that occurred on Feb. 23. Through the course of the investigation, officers were able to detain Cory Moreida on the 1000 block of Pierce Street on Tuesday, March 30. In February, police made contact with the victim who told police that her nephew had taken two firearms from her home without her permission. When they found Moreida, police found the two firearms and were told that Moreida had been attempting to sell them. He was arrested on Tuesday, March 30 and taken to the JWC jail. He was charged with two counts of a threat of a firearm.

Possession

Officer Zac Jaramillo made contact with Joe Aguilar on the 400 block of Schley Tuesday, March 30. The officer observed Aguilar pull into a residence. Knowing Aguilar from previous contacts, the officer knew that Aguilar did not have a license and that he did not live on the property. Aguilar told the officer he was there to visit a cousin, but changed his story when the homeowner arrived. A search of Aguilar's vehicle, with the assistance of the K9 officer, officers located cocaine and a marijuana cigarette. Aguilar was taken to the JWC jail. He was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

Source: Alice police reports