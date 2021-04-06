AG Paxton sues Biden Administration on allowing dangerous illegal aliens in Texas

Attorney General Ken Paxton announced on Tuesday, April 6 that he filed a lawsuit again the Biden Administration in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas. The lawsuit is for decrying its refusal to take custody of criminal illegal aliens, including dangerous felons and drug manufacturers, as required by federal law, stated in a report released from Paxton's office.

Texas' lawsuit alleges President Biden implemented unlawful directives that allow dangerous illegal aliens already convicted of felony offenses to freely roam the United States.

“President Biden’s outright refusal to enforce the law is exacerbating an unprecedented border crisis. By failing to take custody of criminal aliens and giving no explanation for this reckless policy change, the Biden Administration is demonstrating a blatant disregard for Texans’ and Americans’ safety,” Paxton stated in the report.

When the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) incarcerates an illegal alien already convicted of a felony criminal offense, it informs U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). If the criminal alien should be deported when their sentence expires, ICE can send TDCJ a detainer request. Upon such a request, TDCJ will hold an alien instead of releasing them into the community. Following the Biden Administration’s memoranda, ICE rescinded several detainer requests, leaving TDCJ to either release criminals into the community or continue housing them at the expense of Texas taxpayers.

“Law and order must be immediately upheld and enforced to ensure the safety of our communities. Dangerous and violent illegal aliens must be removed from our communities as required by federal law,” Paxton added.