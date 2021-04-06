5th annual Passion of the Christ walk

SAN DIEGO - A reenactment of Jesus Christ's final moments on his way to Calvary was performed on Good Friday, April 2 through the middle of San Diego.

The Iglesia Nueva Creacion (The New Creation Church) members walked through town with Pastor Israel Moreno Sr. as Jesus Christ.

This is the fifth year the church performs the Passion of the Christ Walk. The walk is to show people what Jesus went through on his last day on Earth.

The Pastor carried the cross on his shoulders as Roman Soldiers, actors, portrayed the punishment Jesus Christ endured over 2,000 years ago.

The passion play ended with the crucifixion of Jesus Christ at the church located on 800 West Gravis.

The walk was escorted by San Diego Police Department and the Duval County Sheriff's Department.