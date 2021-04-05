Pfizer vaccines available to Mi Casa Nursing Services Home Health on Tuesday

Pfizer vaccines will be administered at Mi Casa Nursing Services Home Health on Tuesday, April 6. The event will be a drive-thru and everyone is asked to remain in their vehicles.

First and second doses will be available to anyone from 1 p.m. till 4 p.m. The vaccines will be given on a first come, first serve basis.

Mi Casa is located at 2020 North Johnson Street in Alice.

A valid ID is required and, for anyone needing the second dose of Pfizer, they must show the CDC vaccination record card.

If you have any questions please call office at 361-664-3900.