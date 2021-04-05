Bridging Families

A set of five siblings are in need of a family to call their own. The four sisters and one brother will capture your attention with the great smiles and sibling interaction.

Meet Emily, Emalynn, Ember, Emilio, and Emery - siblings longing to make memories with loving parents.

Emily, who is five, is the oldest of the siblings, and a very smart and confident little girl. She likes to take charge and help to direct her sisters and brother, as she is very loving and protective of her siblings Emily enjoys watching Barbie cartoons and playing outside with her siblings. Emily does very well in school and enjoys PE and playtime.

Emalynn, who is four years old, is the second oldest sister, and follows Emily’s lead. Emalynn enjoys playing with make-up and making slime. She also likes to play with her siblings and watch cartoons in her free time. Emalynn is a very active and is the most daring of the group, as she is not afraid of an adventure, like climbing a tree, as she like to play outside, inside Emalynn likes to help around the house.

Ember, who is three years old, is a the middle child of the group and likes to lead and lookout for her younger brother, Emilio. Ember likes CocoMelon and will sit and watch the show for hours. She has a very good appetite and is not a picky eater. Ember likes to help around the house, by putting dishes away and organizing her toys and clothes.

At two years of age Emilio is the only boy of the group and is always following his oldest sister around. Emilio likes to play with remote control cars and is a healthy eater. Emilio enjoys snacking on vegetables, fruits, and loves to drink juice boxes, but pizza is his favorite. Emilio is independent and likes to do things on his own. He also likes clean up time and helping by throwing things in the trash. Emilio enjoys his power wheels car outside during sunny fresh days.

Emery, who is one, is the baby of the group, and is a very happy active child. Emery, who like her older brother has a hearty appetite and will eat all foods especially fruits and vegetables, with rice and beans being a favorite. She also likes to watch Disney’s Playhouse and the Barbie cartoons. Emery walks, climbs, and explores her surroundings with a smile every day.

If you think you could be a forever family for fun sibling group or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org

