Thank you cookies for Alice Rotarians

Heather's Cookie Shop made "Thank you" cookies for the Alice Rotary Club and presented them on Wednesday to the Rotarians.

Heather Bilbrey and her two children, Andy Bilbrey and Annabeth Bilbrey, delivered the cookies to Rotary president, Bruce Hoffman.

The Bilbrey children were part of the swim lessons. The swim lessons were paid by the club and organized by the YMCA. Lessons took place at the City of Alice Multi-Use Complex.