Teen and parent summit scheduled

Community Action Corporation of South Texas announced their annual South Texas Teen and Development (STTLD) Teen and Parent Summit designed for youth, parents and youth- serving-professionals.

The summit is scheduled for Saturday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be held virtually.

There will have presentations tailored especially for teens and parents and caregivers. Topics included in the Summit are Alcohol and Drug Trends, Watch UR BAC, LGBTQ + Youth and Mindfulness. Please help spread the word. Links to register are coming soon!

Below is the link for the Facebook Save The Date:

For more information call Clarissa Acuna, youth development coordinator at 361-664-0145 ext 2017 or via email at clarissa.acuna@cacost.org.