Premont police arrest couple following traffic stop

PREMONT - A couple was arrested on Saturday, March 27 when the driver of a black Chevy Equinox led Premont police on a pursuit.

At around 7:20 p.m., Sgt. Robert Longoria observed a vehicle traveling south on Highway 281 at a high rate of speed. Sgt. Longoria attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver, later 25-year-old Maria Virginia Mendietta, refused to stop and evaded police.

Mendietta finally came to a stop at the corner of SE First Street and South Baxter Street.

Premont police made contact with Medietta. As police conducted their investigation Mendietta's 17-year-old cousin Nathaniel Adrian arrived on the scene who was walking from the park and saw the traffic stop.

Adrian began to be belligerent with Officer Martin Aguilera and Sgt. Longoria, Chief Richard Nava said.

Adrian was arrested after he removed a bag of marijuana from his pocket to show the officers. When police attempted to arrest him, Adrian began to resist. He was placed in the patrol unit and began to kick the unit door causing damage to the door.

Mendietta gave officers consent to search her vehicle which led to the discovery of marijuana. She was arrested and transported to the Jim Wells County jail and charged with reckless driving, evading arrest with vehicle, driving while intoxicated and manufacturing and delivering control substance.

Adrian was transported to the JWC jail. He was charged with possession of marijuana, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.