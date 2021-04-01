JWC Safety Officer recognized with statewide Risk Management Award

Jim Wells County Safety Safety Officer Roel Soza Jr. was recognized with the Making a Difference Award by the Texas Association of Counties Risk Management (TAC RMP).

The award was presented during the Commissioners Court hearing on Friday, March 26.

Soza is commended for his efforts to promote public and employee safety, reduced injuries resulting in saving substantial county tax dollars by minimizing workers' compensation costs.

TAC RMP presents only four 'Making a Difference Awards' annually to county staff or to elected or appointed officials whose counties participate. Soza was recognized for his innovation, transparency and for facilitating upper-level educational saf classes for employees since taking on the role in Dec. 2019.

"COVID-19 has slowed us down, but unfortunately safety never slows down," Soza said.

The award specifically recognized Soza for:

Transparency and team building by implementing monthly meetings with the Road and Bridge Crews.

Implementing a new reporting system for better communication and accountability named 'See Something- Say Something.'

Strengthened the vehicle inspection program and instituted a site inspection for the Road and Bridge Crews.

TXDOT standards with crews are now the expectation as the daily standard for the county.

Continued education program supported by the University of Texas Arlington, with eight safety courses three scheduled in 2021.

"Promoting and implementing safety programs not only saves lives but also saves Texas counti tax dollars, this award could not have gone to a better person," Victor Uvalle from the Texas Association of Counties said.