CHRISTUS Spohn Health System to Expand Visitor Policy on April 5

During the COVID-19 pandemic, CHRISTUS Spohn Health System has enforced a specific visitation policy focused on the safety of our patients, visitors, Associates and physicians. Now that more than a year has passed, it is appropriate to re-evaluate protocols that are critical to our mission and our patients. As a result, CHRISTUS Spohn Health System will adopt an expanded visitor policy effective Monday, April 5, 2021.

This expanded policy will allow most patients to have multiple essential support persons during their stay in one of our hospitals, instead of only one allowed under current policy. These patients are also allowed one visitor. In addition, COVID-19 patients with no treatments or procedures that generate aerosols will be allowed one essential support person while in the hospital as part of the expanded policy. The essential support person will wear protective equipment and receive education on the proper use and disposal.

“We firmly believe in addressing both health and spiritual needs of our patients, and allowing family members to be at their bedside is a big part of meeting those needs,” said Dr. Osbert Blow, President and Chief Medical Officer, CHRISTUS Spohn Health System. “Because of the high vaccination rate in the Coastal Bend and declining COVID-19 cases, we believe the time is right to open the doors to the loved ones of those we are called to serve.”

The expanded visitor policy does not affect our other COVID-19 safety protocols. We will continue to require masks for those visiting, working or receiving care in CHRISTUS Spohn facilities, along with screening and physical distancing requirements.

More information on CHRISTUS Spohn Health System’s COVID-19 response and resources is available on our website.