Alice Softball awards

Maylynn Saenz was recently named Gold Glove Player of the Game and Big Stick Hitter of the Game vs Calallen. Saenz went 1-2, had an RBI and played solid defense at third base.

Priscilla Benavides recently received the LC Leadership Award. he is always working hard, always there for her teammates and keeps their spirits up.

Earlier in March, Justine Alvarado was named Gold Glove Player of the Game vs Kingsville. She played solid defense and had a lot of good catches at first base, and Ava Hernandez was named Big Stick Hitter of the Game vs Kingsville. Hernandez had a double, two triples and two RBI's.