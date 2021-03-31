Ortiz arrested in connection with narcotic discovery

ORANGE GROVE - Investigators arrested Augustus William Grant Ortiz on Tuesday, March 30 after they discovered narcotics in the vehicle he was traveling in.

Ortiz, 18, was traveling on County Road 3061 when Jim Wells County Criminal Investigation DIvision Investigators, who were on patrol, observed him commit a traffic violation, Sheriff Daniel Bueno said.

Sgt. Roman Bueno and Sgt. Chris Bowen made contact with Ortiz.

During the roadside interview, the deputies observed him appear under the influence of type of substance. Ortiz had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and trouble comprehending a simple question and became nervous when he was detained, deputies said.

A pat down of Ortiz uncovered a Xanax bar in his left pocket. A search of the vehicle deputies found two small packages of marijuana, a bag of mushrooms, along with two THC marijuana wax carts in the center counsel, Bueno said.

Ortiz was arrested and booked into the JWC jail. He was charged with possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.