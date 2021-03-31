Orange Grove man wanted by investigators for aggravated assault

Forty-two-year-old Neal Lee Prather of Orange Grove is currently wanted by the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Department following an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Deputy Christopher Zamora was dispatched to a home on the 100 block of County Road 304 in reference to an assault on Friday, March 26.

When Deputy Zamora arrived he made contact with the victim who stated that Prather jumped the fence and assaulted him when he was at his shop. The report states that Prather used a bat to assault the victim and even caused damage to his vehicle.

Investigators said Prather was heard saying "next time (he) would be back, he would have a gun," as he assaulted the victim.

The reporting party told the deputy that Prather "is under the impression (the victim) is talking to his girlfriend behind (Prather's) back. The victim told investigators that he has known Prather's girlfriend since they were children and are good friends.

Prather is believed to be under the influence of narcotics.

He also has two warrants for violating a protective order.

Prather is believed to be dangerous be investigators. Anyone with information on Prather whereabouts is urged to call 9-1-1, the sheriff's office at 361-668-0341 or to remain anonymous call the Crime Stoppers of South Texas at 361-664-STOP (7867).