Teen of the Week - Vela
Zachary Vela
Parents: Roman Vela and Nora Vela
Educational or Future Plans:
I've been accepted into UT Austin and UT Dallas, and after I decide where to go, I am going to pursue a degree in Computer Science
Clubs and Officer Positions:
NHS Member, Video Game Club member, Honors Band
Accomplishments/Honors:
NHD and Science Fair state qualifier, four years Honors Band, four year A average
What was the best advice you ever received?
"Work smarter, not harder." My dad.
Where do you see yourself in 5 years?
I plan on graduating with a computer science degree from the University of Texas, Austin or Dallas and pursuing a career in my chosen field.
If you could change anything about this world, what would it be and why?
If I could change something about the world, I would want everyone to be more open-minded; to consider ideas that conflict with their own. Then we can unite the people of the world to make the world a better place.
If you could invite 3 people to dinner (other than relatives), who would they be and why?
If I could invite three people to dinner, I would invite Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Steve Jobs. The reason I would invite these people is because they are successful in the field of technology, and I would like to know how they succeeded, and what obstacles they had to overcome to succeed.
Favorites:
Food - Chicken
Book - The Hunger Games
Movie - Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Town - Dallas
Vacation spot - Colorado Springs
Editor's Note: Teen of the Week is nominated by Alice ISD faculty and is selected by an Alice ISD faculty review committee. In the years past this recognition meant a chance to receive a scholarship from the Alice Echo - News Journal. However, due to the coronavirus and changes made to the Alice Echo - News Journal the scholarship is unavailable this year.