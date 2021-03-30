Teen of the Week - Vela

submitted

Zachary Vela

Parents: Roman Vela and Nora Vela

Educational or Future Plans:

I've been accepted into UT Austin and UT Dallas, and after I decide where to go, I am going to pursue a degree in Computer Science

Clubs and Officer Positions:

NHS Member, Video Game Club member, Honors Band

Accomplishments/Honors:

NHD and Science Fair state qualifier, four years Honors Band, four year A average

What was the best advice you ever received?

"Work smarter, not harder." My dad.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

I plan on graduating with a computer science degree from the University of Texas, Austin or Dallas and pursuing a career in my chosen field.

If you could change anything about this world, what would it be and why?

If I could change something about the world, I would want everyone to be more open-minded; to consider ideas that conflict with their own. Then we can unite the people of the world to make the world a better place.

If you could invite 3 people to dinner (other than relatives), who would they be and why?

If I could invite three people to dinner, I would invite Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Steve Jobs. The reason I would invite these people is because they are successful in the field of technology, and I would like to know how they succeeded, and what obstacles they had to overcome to succeed.

Favorites:

Food - Chicken

Book - The Hunger Games

Movie - Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Town - Dallas

Vacation spot - Colorado Springs

Editor's Note: Teen of the Week is nominated by Alice ISD faculty and is selected by an Alice ISD faculty review committee. In the years past this recognition meant a chance to receive a scholarship from the Alice Echo - News Journal. However, due to the coronavirus and changes made to the Alice Echo - News Journal the scholarship is unavailable this year.