Teen of the Week - Longoria

submitted

Mia Longoria

Parents : David and Lisa Longoria

Educational and Future Plans:

I plan on attending The University of Texas at San Antonio to pursue a career in Nursing. My plans are to earn a Bachelors of Science in Nursing (BSN) and earn my RN credentials. I would like to specialize in pediatrics and work at a children’s hospital.

Clubs and Officer Positions:

National Honor Society (2019-2021), National Honor Society Treasurer (2020-2021), 4 Year Varsity Softball, 3 Year Varsity Cheerleader, 1 Year Varsity Soccer, 4 Year HOSA Member, Junior Class Member (2019-2020), Operation Graduation Member, Hoppin’ 4H Member

Accomplishments and Honors:

Top 10 percent of Senior Class, CITGO Distinguished Scholar Award (2020), Most Dedicated AHS Cheerleader Award (2019-2020), Outstanding Role Model Cheer Award (2020-2021), Academic All District Softball (2018-Present), Academic All District Soccer (2019-2020), All District Honorable Mention Soccer (2019-2020); Defensive MVP Soccer (2019-2020), 2nd Team All District Designated Hitter Softball (2018-2019), 4 Year Altar Server at St. Elizabeth Church

What was the best advice you ever received? Who gave you the advice?

The best advice I have ever received has come from my parents. They have always taught me to pursue my dreams, to work hard, never give up, and to always have Faith.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In five years, I see myself completing nursing school as a RN and working in a children’s hospital.

If you could change anything about this world, what would it be and why?

If I could change anything about this world, I wish I could end poverty. Poverty is one of the world's biggest problems. Our world has too many people who lack shelter, food, water, education, medical treatment, and other necessities. Although poverty rates have decreased, it still does exist. It breaks my heart knowing that so many people are living in a world of poverty.

If you could invite 3 people to dinner (other than relatives), who would they be and why?

Drake because I love his music and would love his musical entertainment. Kylie Jenner because she is a natural leader and I would like to know all about her business and her line of cosmetics. Jennifer Lopez because she is an amazing Latina actress, singer, and dancer who I would love to talk to and have a conversation with about her and all of her success.

Favorites:

Food - Wings and Fries

Book - The Notebook by Nicholas Sparks

Movie - The Longest Ride

Town in Texas - San Antonio

Vacation Spot - Disney World and the Frio River

Editor's Note: Teen of the Week is nominated by Alice ISD faculty and is selected by an Alice ISD faculty review committee. In the years past this recognition meant a chance to receive a scholarship from the Alice Echo - News Journal. However, due to the coronavirus and changes made to the Alice Echo - News Journal the scholarship is unavailable this year.