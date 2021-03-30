Pfizer vaccination clinic set for Thursday in Orange Grove
Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal
CHRISTUS Spohn Alice announced that there will be a COVID-19 vaccines available to the public on Thursday, April 1 at the Orange Grove High School.
The school is located at 701 South Reynolds in Orange Grove.
Pfizer vaccines will be available from 1 p.m. till 5:30 p.m.
Due to school activities, that are scheduled to end at noon, line formation should not begin until 1 p.m.
The drive-thru events is open to residents who need the first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
Please be prepared to present a valid ID, and your CDC vaccination record card if receiving a second dose.