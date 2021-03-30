Alice Police Blotter

Assault at the hospital

Officer Roel Escamilla was dispatched to the hospital for an assault that occurred. When he arrived he spoke with the reporting party and the victim, hospital staff, who stated that Robert Ruiz arrived and was upset. Ruiz punched the employee in the face. Ruiz was charged with assault on a public servant and transported to the Jim Wells County jail.

Smells like marijuana

On Sunday, March 28 Cpl Albert Stout conducted a traffic stop and made contact with Marcus Cardona, a woman and a small child on the 100 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard. Cardona told the officer that there were narcotics in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a black pouch that contained several empty bags, a scale, a bag of marijuana, a bag of crystal meth and two glass pipes. Cardona was taken to the JWC jail. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Wanted

Ramon Altamirano was arrested on Sunday, March 28 following a traffic stop on the 1200 block of South Highway 281. During the roadside interview, the officer received consent to search the vehicle that led tot he discovery of found five Xanax pills. Altamirano was taken to the JWC jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Mad due to husband's arrest

A call to police about possible shots fired on Saturday, March 27 led to the arrest of one man. Cpl. Nick Reyes arrived at a residence on the 900 block of King Street to find a woman crying and bloody. The woman told the officer that her husband, Carlos Esparza, had assaulted her and that he was intoxicated. Esparza was seen walking down the street. Officers arrested Esparza for assault causing bodily injury. The victim told police she did not want to press charges. Cpl Reyes explained to her that because the case was family violence, Esparza had to been taken into custody especially for her safety. She got upset with police and stated that she did not even call the police for help. Esparza was taken to the JWC jail.

Cocaine found in traffic stop

A traffic stop on Thursday, March 25 was conducted at the intersection of East Hill and South Adams. Officer Manuel Garcia IV made contact with the driver, William Nash. Nash was asked to step out of vehicle and was patted down for officer safety. During the pat down the officer felt an unusual bulge in Nash's front right pocket. With consent the officer removed a bag that contained cocaine. Nash was arrested and booked into the JWC jail. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

No protective order

Police were called to a home on the 1000 block of St. Mary's Street for a violation of a protective order on Thursday, March 25. When Sgt. John De Leon arrived he made contact with two women and Leandro Rea Jr. The women told the officer there was a protective order against Rea who was in the home smoking synthetic marijuana. Dispatch advised the officer that there was no active protect order on Rea. One of the women stated that Rea through a burnt cigarette at her telling her to smoke with him. Rea told the officer he did not have any synthetic marijuana on him as he had smoked it all. Rea sat on a couch with synthetic marijuana residue around him. One of the women gave the officer a synthetic marijuana she had removed from Rea and hid in the cabinet. Rea was arrested and taken to the JWC jail. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Narcotics discovered in vehicle

John Trejo and Mario Lopez were arrested Wednesday, March 24 following a traffic stop on the 1200 block of South Highway 281. Officer Orlando Jasso Jr. conducted the traffic stop and made contact with the two men. Through the roadside interview Officer Jasso received consent to search the vehicle where marijuana, Tetrahydrocannabinol oil (THC) and crystal meth were discovered. The two men were waiting for officers to search the vehicle they were in, Officer Manuel Garcia IV observed a glass pipe on the ground near Trejo. A search of Trejo revealed a bag of synthetic marijuana. The men were taken to the JWC jail. Trejo was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Lopez was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Unwanted man on property

Police were called out to an apartment complex on the 600 block of East Front Street on Wednesday, March 24. When Officer Orlando Jasso Jr. arrived he met with the reporting party who stated Ari Linger was on the property and had been given a criminal trespass previously. Jasso arrested Linger and transported him to the JWC jail. Linger was booked for criminal trespass.

Source: Alice police reports