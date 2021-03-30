Alice Municipal Court sets docket call

Melissa Cantu Trevino

Alice Municipal Court will hold court via Zoom on Thursday, April 8 starting at 9 a.m. court will be held in person.

To pay your citation in full, you may pay in-person, by mail or online at www.cityofalice.org. If you need to make arrangements to pay the fine, you may appear in-person at 415 E. Main.

Docket call at 9 a.m.

Jesus Ricardo Barrera for failure to control speed.

Kendra Cladyce Barrera for no driver's license.

Florentino Benavides Jr. for changed lane when unsafe.

Jeffrey Buentello for assault.

Romel Gerardo Davila for driving while license invalid and expired registration.

Ricardo Esparza for open container.

Homero Esquivel for failure to maintain financial responsibility, failed to control speed and driving while license invalid.

Joshua Andrew Vela for failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired registration and failure to control speed.

Severo Arroyo

Celia Madrigal

Docket call at 9:30 a.m.

Pablo Castillo Jr. for running red light.

Juan Jose Escamilla for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Juanita Flores for open container and driving while license invalid.

Kelly Patrick Ganschow for no driver's license.

Andrew Lee Garcia for turned left/right too wide.

Docket call at 10 a.m.

Cody Lynn Garcia for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Juan Alberto Garcia Jr. for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Romeo Garcia for failure to control speed and city ordinance - use of a wireless device while driving.

Abelino Garza for failure to maintain financial responsibility, two counts of no driver's license, driving while license invalid, violate promise to appear and open container.

Clarissa Gonzalez for failure to control speed, no driver's license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Laura Zelda Guerrero for assault.

Christian Amber Hinojosa for no seat belt - driver.

Docket call at 10:30 a.m.

Luis Angel Gonzalez Jr. for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Marissa Gabriella Gonzalez for failure to drive in a single lane.

Faustina Hinojosa for failure to control speed and driving while license invalid.

Kim Anthony Landry for public intoxication.

Sara Nicole Lopez for crossing physical barrier.

Steven Garza

Docket call at 11 a.m.

Cristina Huerta for failure to control speed and no driver's license.

Stephanie Nicole Grimes for failed to yield at yield intersection, failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.

Veronica Ann Guerra for driving while license invalid.

April Lee Hernandez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Denise Marie Navarro for expired operator's license.

Judy Nichelle Ramos for failure to restrain dog.

Docket call at 11:30 a.m.

Bridget Gail Hinson for no driver's license.

Jeremiah Kohler for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Ashley Nicole Longoria for expired registration.

Alexis Luera for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Fermina Yoppa Mangiyo for failure to control speed.

Horacio Mendoza for expired operator's license.

James Wesley Munoz for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Jeremiah Noel Rivera for no driver's license.

Docket call at 1:15 p.m.

Joseph Paul Nichols for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Richard Olguin for driving while license invalid.

Remijio Pena for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua A. Perez for failed to yield the right of way.

Manuel Enrique Trevino for no driver's license.

Sierra Rodriguez

Docket call at 1:45 p.m.

Julian Martinez III for removed original equipment exhaust emission system and expired registration.

Oscar Perez for no driver's license.

Daniell Marie Pruneda for assault.

Ruben Ramos Jr. for changed lane when unsafe and no driver's license.

Johnny Lee Resendez for no stop lamps and changed when unsafe.

Andrew Rudy Silva for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Docket call at 2:15 p.m.

Alexandra Flores

Docket call at 2:45 p.m.