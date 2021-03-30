Alice Municipal Court sets docket call
Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Municipal Court will hold court via Zoom on Thursday, April 8 starting at 9 a.m. court will be held in person.
To pay your citation in full, you may pay in-person, by mail or online at www.cityofalice.org. If you need to make arrangements to pay the fine, you may appear in-person at 415 E. Main.
Docket call at 9 a.m.
- Jesus Ricardo Barrera for failure to control speed.
- Kendra Cladyce Barrera for no driver's license.
- Florentino Benavides Jr. for changed lane when unsafe.
- Jeffrey Buentello for assault.
- Romel Gerardo Davila for driving while license invalid and expired registration.
- Ricardo Esparza for open container.
- Homero Esquivel for failure to maintain financial responsibility, failed to control speed and driving while license invalid.
- Joshua Andrew Vela for failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired registration and failure to control speed.
- Severo Arroyo
- Celia Madrigal
Docket call at 9:30 a.m.
- Pablo Castillo Jr. for running red light.
- Juan Jose Escamilla for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Juanita Flores for open container and driving while license invalid.
- Kelly Patrick Ganschow for no driver's license.
- Andrew Lee Garcia for turned left/right too wide.
Docket call at 10 a.m.
- Cody Lynn Garcia for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Juan Alberto Garcia Jr. for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Romeo Garcia for failure to control speed and city ordinance - use of a wireless device while driving.
- Abelino Garza for failure to maintain financial responsibility, two counts of no driver's license, driving while license invalid, violate promise to appear and open container.
- Clarissa Gonzalez for failure to control speed, no driver's license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Laura Zelda Guerrero for assault.
- Christian Amber Hinojosa for no seat belt - driver.
Docket call at 10:30 a.m.
- Luis Angel Gonzalez Jr. for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Marissa Gabriella Gonzalez for failure to drive in a single lane.
- Faustina Hinojosa for failure to control speed and driving while license invalid.
- Kim Anthony Landry for public intoxication.
- Sara Nicole Lopez for crossing physical barrier.
- Steven Garza
Docket call at 11 a.m.
- Cristina Huerta for failure to control speed and no driver's license.
- Stephanie Nicole Grimes for failed to yield at yield intersection, failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.
- Veronica Ann Guerra for driving while license invalid.
- April Lee Hernandez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Denise Marie Navarro for expired operator's license.
- Judy Nichelle Ramos for failure to restrain dog.
Docket call at 11:30 a.m.
- Bridget Gail Hinson for no driver's license.
- Jeremiah Kohler for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Ashley Nicole Longoria for expired registration.
- Alexis Luera for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Fermina Yoppa Mangiyo for failure to control speed.
- Horacio Mendoza for expired operator's license.
- James Wesley Munoz for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Jeremiah Noel Rivera for no driver's license.
Docket call at 1:15 p.m.
- Joseph Paul Nichols for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Richard Olguin for driving while license invalid.
- Remijio Pena for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Joshua A. Perez for failed to yield the right of way.
- Manuel Enrique Trevino for no driver's license.
- Sierra Rodriguez
Docket call at 1:45 p.m.
- Julian Martinez III for removed original equipment exhaust emission system and expired registration.
- Oscar Perez for no driver's license.
- Daniell Marie Pruneda for assault.
- Ruben Ramos Jr. for changed lane when unsafe and no driver's license.
- Johnny Lee Resendez for no stop lamps and changed when unsafe.
- Andrew Rudy Silva for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Docket call at 2:15 p.m.
- Alexandra Flores
Docket call at 2:45 p.m.
- Jesus Bueno
- Adrian Olivares
- Taya Cardona