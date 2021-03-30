Alice Municipal Court sets docket call

Melissa Cantu Trevino

Alice Municipal Court will hold court via Zoom on Thursday, April 8 starting at 9 a.m. court will be held in person.

To pay your citation in full, you may pay in-person, by mail or online at www.cityofalice.org. If you need to make arrangements to pay the fine, you may appear in-person at 415 E. Main.

Docket call at 9 a.m.

  • Jesus Ricardo Barrera for failure to control speed.
  • Kendra Cladyce Barrera for no driver's license.
  • Florentino Benavides Jr. for changed lane when unsafe.
  • Jeffrey Buentello for assault.
  • Romel Gerardo Davila for driving while license invalid and expired registration.
  • Ricardo Esparza for open container.
  • Homero Esquivel for failure to maintain financial responsibility, failed to control speed and driving while license invalid.
  • Joshua Andrew Vela for failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired registration and failure to control speed.
  • Severo Arroyo 
  • Celia Madrigal

Docket call at 9:30 a.m.

  • Pablo Castillo Jr. for running red light.
  • Juan Jose Escamilla for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Juanita Flores for open container and driving while license invalid.
  • Kelly Patrick Ganschow for no driver's license.
  • Andrew Lee Garcia for turned left/right too wide.

Docket call at 10 a.m.

  • Cody Lynn Garcia for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Juan Alberto Garcia Jr. for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Romeo Garcia for failure to control speed and city ordinance - use of a wireless device while driving.
  • Abelino Garza for failure to maintain financial responsibility, two counts of no driver's license, driving while license invalid, violate promise to appear and open container.
  • Clarissa Gonzalez for failure to control speed, no driver's license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Laura Zelda Guerrero for assault.
  • Christian Amber Hinojosa for no seat belt - driver.

Docket call at 10:30 a.m.

  • Luis Angel Gonzalez Jr. for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Marissa Gabriella Gonzalez for failure to drive in a single lane.
  • Faustina Hinojosa for failure to control speed and driving while license invalid.
  • Kim Anthony Landry for public intoxication.
  • Sara Nicole Lopez for crossing physical barrier.
  • Steven Garza

Docket call at 11 a.m.

  • Cristina Huerta for failure to control speed and no driver's license.
  • Stephanie Nicole Grimes for failed to yield at yield intersection, failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.
  • Veronica Ann Guerra for driving while license invalid.
  • April Lee Hernandez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Denise Marie Navarro for expired operator's license.
  • Judy Nichelle Ramos for failure to restrain dog.

Docket call at 11:30 a.m.

  • Bridget Gail Hinson for no driver's license.
  • Jeremiah Kohler for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Ashley Nicole Longoria for expired registration.
  • Alexis Luera for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Fermina Yoppa Mangiyo for failure to control speed.
  • Horacio Mendoza for expired operator's license.
  • James Wesley Munoz for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Jeremiah Noel Rivera for no driver's license.

Docket call at 1:15 p.m.

  • Joseph Paul Nichols for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Richard Olguin for driving while license invalid.
  • Remijio Pena for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Joshua A. Perez for failed to yield the right of way.
  • Manuel Enrique Trevino for no driver's license.
  • Sierra Rodriguez

Docket call at 1:45 p.m.

  • Julian Martinez III for removed original equipment exhaust emission system and expired registration.
  • Oscar Perez for no driver's license.
  • Daniell Marie Pruneda for assault.
  • Ruben Ramos Jr. for changed lane when unsafe and no driver's license.
  • Johnny Lee Resendez for no stop lamps and changed when unsafe.
  • Andrew Rudy Silva for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Docket call at 2:15 p.m.

  • Alexandra Flores 

Docket call at 2:45 p.m.

  • Jesus Bueno 
  • Adrian Olivares
  • Taya Cardona