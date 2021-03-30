Alice Animal Shelter, what to know about adopting a pet

The Alice Animal Control shelter has pets available for adoption.

Local residents in need of a little company while spending more time at-home, might want consider helping the community and providing a loving home for an animal in need.

The shelter's staff is diligent about cleaning procedures and routine sanitizing for the animals and provides safety measures to keep the animals, visitors and staff safe during the pandemic, according to Lead Officer Jose (Chema) Martinez.

All animals adopted through the city should be sterilized 45 days after adoption. A voucher can be picked up from People Assisting Animal Control that would give a discount on the spay and neutering of the animal.

Location:

1150 Commerce Street Alice, Texas 78332

Information:

Anyone who would like to make a difference in one of these dog's lives should call the Alice Police Department between 1 and 4 p.m. at 361-664-0186.

The adoption fee is $25.