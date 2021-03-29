Tejano R.O.O.T.S. board of directors recognized for support of Tejano music, culture

An award ceremony was held on Saturday, March 27 as the Tejano Legends recognized the Tejano R.O.O.T.S. board of directors for their continued support of the culture and music.

Tejano R.O.O.T.S. (Recognizing Our Own Tejano Stars) is an annual event that was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We want to recognize them cause without them we wouldn't be possible," said Mike Ramirez Jr. with the Tejano Legends of Houston. "This event was suppose to be held last year, but due to the pandemic we had no choice but to cancel...Over the years, Ruben Lopez and the board made this possible."

The Tejano R.O.O.T.S. award show brings in hundreds of people and musicians who have played a role in the Tejano music world. Everyone from lead singers to drummers to production and radio personalities have been inducted to the Tejano R.O.O.T.S. Hall of Fame.

Saturday's event was not the big music celebration, but a small stepping stone to the road to recovery for the award show.

Tejano Legends of Houston, Corpus Christi, Lardeo, Valley and San Antonio recognized several people and presented them with awards. Those people were:

Mike Ramirez, Eddie Perez, Ruben Cadena Jr., Joe Lozano, Rick Garcia, Abel Salinas, Noe Lerma, Ted Lopez - vice-president and Ruben Lopez - president and CEO.

The board of directors is hopeful that they can have their Cinco de Mayo celebration in Alice and start accepting Tejano R.O.O.T.S nominations for the following year depending on the pandemic.