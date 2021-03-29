Local businessman, JWC Commissioner team up to show appreciation to traveling COVID-19 administrators

submitted

Silver Star Food Stores owner Silvestre Rodriguez and Jim Wells County Precinct 4 Commissioner Wicho Gonzalez hosted a lunch on Thursday, March 25 for the traveling COVID-19 administrators from the Texas Army National Guard and Round Rock Fire Department.

Silvestre Rodriguez, being a Marine veteran himself, was honored to show Alice hospitality to the men and women that came to the Alice community to help administer COVID-19 vaccines, manufactured by Johnson & Johnson. He handed out Blue Bell ice cream for dessert.

The traveling team completed their task of administering their stock of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to the community. They went to various local residences, homes and public spaces, even performed a few vaccinations at Silver Star Food Stores as a courtesy to the community members.