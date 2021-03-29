Bridging Families

Meet 14-year-old Angel, a big fan of basketball, waiting for a family to call his own. He is one of thousands of Texas children in the foster care system.

Angel, who is described by his caseworker as being a sweet, loving, bright teenager, who enjoys going to the movies and the park, and spending time with his peers, as he has a friendly and outgoing personality.

Angel also likes to play sports and his love for sports makes him a big NFL and NBA fan. His dream is to attend some games in big arenas and watch his favorite players play. Not only is he a fan, he’s also seeking to try out for a spot on school basketball team.

Angel seeks to become a part of an active family, but more importantly parents who will love him and support him and his goals as he matures into his full potential. Angel also says he would like a family who has a pet dog.

If you think you could be Angels forever family, or another Texas child, visit www.adoptchildren.org or call 1-800-233-3405 for more information on foster care & adoption in Texas.

Basic Requirements:

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: