Small spark ignites massive fire in Ben Bolt

BEN BOLT- Firefighters from Ben Bolt, Alice, Premont, San Diego and the Texas Forest Service were called out to a fire on Friday, March, 26 at approximately 1:40 p.m. on County Road 440.

"The fire is under investigation but the probable cause was due to the homeowner and welding equipment he was using, "Alice Fire Chief Patrick Thomas said. "A simple spark from the welding equipment and the current low humidity and dry weather conditions can cause a major fire."

"I am urging residents to use caution during this time and I cannot stress it enough," he added.

The homeowner had a trailer that firefighters were able to somewhat save but a shed and multiple cars were destroyed. No injuries have been reported.

"The fire spread rapidly to the brush, we were lucky to have the Strike Team here today to help assist," Thomas added.

The Texas Forest Service called the Strike Team has set up a station in Alice due to weather conditions and is currently there to help provide air and ground support in case a fire developed. At approximately 3:30 p.m. the Strike Team assisted by dropping a red fire retardnt mixture by airplane to contain the fire.

