Police seek man in connection with drive-by shooting

Alice investigators are searching for 18-year-old Cory Moreida in connection with a drive-by shooting that occurred Thursday evening on the 1200 block on Catherine Street.

Lt. Michael Jaramillo said Moreida allegedly shot nine rounds with a stolen 45 caliber handgun into the home that was occupied with two adults and three juveniles. The victims were not injured.

"We can't stress enough to (the community) to secure their firearms...," Jaramillo said. "Someone can utilize (their firearms) to cause harm..We take these cases seriously."

Moreida has several active warrants including theft of a firearm. He is linked to a drive-by shooting from earlier in the week, Jaramillo said.

"We're concerned for the community. This week, we've had two drive-by shootings. We made an arrest on one and are (investigating) the second," Chief Eden N. Garcia said. "We need the assistance of the public. We need the public to report cases to the APD...We will stop at nothing to solve (cases) and make an arrest no matter what it is."

Moreida is to be considered dangerous.

Police urge anyone who knows the whereabouts or any information about Moreida to call 9-1-1 or the Alice PD at 361-664-0186. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers of South Texas at 361-664-STOP (7867). If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you could earn a cash reward.